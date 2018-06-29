Video captures moment woman hit and killed in SE Charlotte

- A woman was hit and killed early Friday morning by an alleged drunk driver in southeast Charlotte as she stepped into the street while arguing with police officers, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday, June 29 in the 8400 block of Monroe Road.

CMPD officers had been called to the area because the woman, identified as Jasmine Hillman, and her boyfriend were at a store while the business was closed.

According to CMPD, officers on scene informed the couple that they needed to leave the property and the boyfriend began to leave but Hillman began arguing with officers and stepped into the road. Police said Hillman eventually crossed Monroe Road, was but struck by a 2010 Dodge Charger in the right lane of travel.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, identified as Nicholas Grant, did not stop or return to the crash scene. In surveillance video obtained by FOX 46 Charlotte, headlights show the car coming towards Hillman and hitting her before police rushed over to her aid.

Police said Grant had been traveling on the road, going between 50-60 MPH. He was located in his vehicle at 7304 Pebblestone Drive. Police said Grant was impaired and in possession of marijuana.

Speed and alcohol have been determined to be factors in this crash.

Grant has been charged with felony hit-and-run, involuntary manslaughter, DWI, and possession of marijuana. Police said the pedestrian, Hillman, was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.

The Internal Affairs Bureau is reviewing Body Worn Camera video and is conducting a separate investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident.