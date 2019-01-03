Pageland man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after domestic dispute

PAGELAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A person was discovered dead inside their home following a domestic-related incident in Pageland, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. 

SLED confirms to FOX 46 Charlotte that they assisted the Pageland Police Department Wednesday night into Thursday morning on a call involving a domestic situation on W. Turner Street. 

Witnesses said officers on scene tried to communicate with someone inside the home overnight, calling out a man's name several times. 

Authorities confirmed a person was found dead inside the home on Thursday. No word on the circumstances leading up to the deadly incident. 

