Pageland man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after domestic dispute

- A person was discovered dead inside their home following a domestic-related incident in Pageland, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

SLED confirms to FOX 46 Charlotte that they assisted the Pageland Police Department Wednesday night into Thursday morning on a call involving a domestic situation on W. Turner Street.

Witnesses said officers on scene tried to communicate with someone inside the home overnight, calling out a man's name several times.

Crime scene tape wraps this home on W. Turner Street. Neighbors told me state, county and local law enforcement were here last night. Witnesses also said officers tried to communicate with someone inside the home, calling out a man’s voice several times. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/V78sk4IpSt — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) January 3, 2019

Authorities confirmed a person was found dead inside the home on Thursday. No word on the circumstances leading up to the deadly incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.