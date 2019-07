- Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a south Charlotte motel.

Officers were called to the scene in the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road near Farmhurst Drive for a report of a gunshot victim around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man was found shot outside of a room at the motel. He was taken to CMC where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. Police have identified the victim as 44-year-old Charles Fullington.

Detectives canvassed the area to see if there are any additional witnesses, and say they are not looking for any other suspects in this case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to Detective Overman, the lead homicide detective on the case, or another homicide unit detective. You can also call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.