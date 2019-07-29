The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Kailah Monroe of Hilton Head Island, SC was reported missing by her family Sunday morning. She was last seen in the area of the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex around 3:30 a.m. and has yet to return home. It is believed that Kailah ran away, deputies said.

Kailah is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, shoulder length hair and has braces on her teeth. Her family is concerned for her well-being.