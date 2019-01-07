Police: Pregnant woman escapes boyfriend who kidnapped her; suspect on the run

- Lancaster Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend.

Frederickeon Lamar Twitty is reportedly on the run after he forcibly took his girlfriend, Katherine Crittenden, from a home in the 800 block of Pardue St. by grabbing her around the neck. He was also armed with a handgun.

Twitty forced Crittenden into the back of a four-door sedan and fled. Crittenden was able to escape when Twitty stopped at a stop sign at Chesterfield Ave.

Twitty's last known address is 1838 Steele St., a home which he shared with Crittenden, police say. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-289-6035.