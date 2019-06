- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault incident that occurred at a South End apartment complex earlier this month.

On Monday, June 3 a security guard was raped and robbed while on duty at 145 New Bern Street.

CMPD said DNA evidence led them to the suspect Robert Codaryl Harrison, 30, who is believed to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and 175 pounds. He is also believed to be homeless.

SECURITY GUARD RAPED, ROBBED AT SOUTH END APARTMENT COMPLEX

Warrants have been obtained for Harrison's arrest and he faces multiple charges including first-degree rape, robbery, and kidnapping. This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tune in to FOX 46 News at 5 p.m. for the latest.

