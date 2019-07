- One person is dead after a fatal shooting in north Charlotte Monday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls about a gunshot victim near the intersection of Evanshire Drive and Trinity Road. Medic responded and a victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the victim and suspect were acquaintances.

Multiple streets have been shut down in the area. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CMPD at 704-334-1600.