- A Rock Hill woman was arrested after she reportedly beat a sleeping woman over the head with a hammer.

Police say Kelia Jeana Shelton, 27, has been charged with attempted murder and grand larceny after she tried to kill a woman using a hammer, then stole the victim’s 2012 Chevy truck. She was caught in a traffic stop shortly after the incident and was taken into custody.

Shelton and the victim are acquaintances, according to police.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill in serious condition.