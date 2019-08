- CMPD says they're investigating four incidents of sexual assault and harassment in west Charlotte that may be related. They're asking for help identifying the suspect or suspects involved.

Police say in two of the cases, women reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger who broke into their apartments at a complex on Forestbrook Drive.

The victims provided very similar descriptions of a thin, black male, approximately five-foot-nine to six feet tall wearing a mask. One victim said he was wearing a burgundy or maroon sweatshirt, and the other described dark clothing.

Police also say the M.O. appears to be the same in both cases after the victims told officers what he said and did while in their homes.

Less than 10 minutes away, a woman who lives on Hoskins Ridge Lane said she woke up around 2 a.m. to find a man in her bedroom touching her buttocks. She said the man walked down the hallway and out the door after she woke up. She also described the suspect as about six feet tall, this time wearing a hoodie pulled up to cover his face and burgundy pants.

Another woman called 911 after she woke up to a man standing over her in her apartment on Springmont Lane around 5:30 a.m. She said she yelled at him, and he ran from the bedroom out the front door. As she ran to lock the door behind him, she said he came back inside and made sexual comments toward her before leaving again. That victim described the suspect as a thin, black teenager with unkempt hair, about five-foot-nine tall wearing burgundy or red pants.

Detectives are continuing to investigate all four cases, and are working to determine if the suspect is the same in all of them. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or call 911. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.