- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Wednesday that they've seen a decrease in robberies during transactions set up using online apps since teaming up with QuikTrip to create safe 'exchange zones' across the area.

In November 2017, CMPD and QuikTrip announced they would have 14 designated areas in QT parking lots where people would be able to meet to conduct online transactions.

The zones are parking spots marked with red paint and are monitored by a 24-hour camera. CMPD officers also periodically check the areas.

In 2017, CMPD said they investigated at least 40 robberies during transactions set up using apps such as LetGo, OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace etc. They said since creating the exchange zones and working to educate the community, the number of robbery cases has decreased to 34 in 2018 to 19 so far this year.

In 2018, an additional exchange zone was added - bringing the total number to 15.

List of Charlotte exchange zones:

127 E. Woodlawn Road

6721 Albemarle Road

7205 The Plaza

2326 Sandy Porter Road

11230 N. Tryon St.

7115 South Blvd.

3025 Wilkinson Blvd.

116 Clanton Road

3206 Eastway Drive

5209 Central Ave.

4937 Sunset Road

4200 Brookshire Blvd.

5708 N. Tryon St.

10910 Golf Links Drive

3701 Arco Corporate Drive

Tips for the community: