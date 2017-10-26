< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police say Charlotte 'exchange zones' creating safe place for online sales data-title="Police say Charlotte 'exchange zones' creating safe place for online sales" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-say-charlotte-exchange-zones-creating-safe-place-for-online-sales" addthis:title="Police say Charlotte 'exchange zones' creating safe place for online sales"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413543002.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413543002");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413543002-289819542"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Credit: WJZY</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413543002-289819542" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: WJZY" /> By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 19 2019 11:41AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 12:06PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Wednesday that they've seen a decrease in robberies during transactions set up using online apps since teaming up with QuikTrip to create safe 'exchange zones' across the area. </p><p>In November 2017, CMPD and QuikTrip announced they would have 14 designated areas in QT parking lots where people would be able to meet to conduct online transactions. </p><p>The zones are parking spots marked with red paint and are monitored by a 24-hour camera. CMPD officers also periodically check the areas. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cmpd-quiktrip-partner-to-launch-safe-exchange-program">CMPD, QuikTrip partner to launch "Safe Exchange Program"</a></strong></p><p>In 2017, CMPD said they investigated at least 40 robberies during transactions set up using apps such as LetGo, OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace etc. They said since creating the exchange zones and working to educate the community, the number of robbery cases has decreased to 34 in 2018 to 19 so far this year. </p><p>In 2018, an additional exchange zone was added - bringing the total number to 15. </p><p><strong>List of Charlotte exchange zones: </strong></p> <ul> <li>127 E. Woodlawn Road</li> <li>6721 Albemarle Road</li> <li>7205 The Plaza</li> <li>2326 Sandy Porter Road</li> <li>11230 N. Tryon St.</li> <li>7115 South Blvd.</li> <li>3025 Wilkinson Blvd.</li> <li>116 Clanton Road</li> <li>3206 Eastway Drive</li> <li>5209 Central Ave.</li> <li>4937 Sunset Road</li> <li>4200 Brookshire Blvd.</li> <li>5708 N. Tryon St.</li> <li>10910 Golf Links Drive</li> <li>3701 Arco Corporate Drive</li> </ul> <p><strong>Tips for the community: </strong></p> <ul> <li>CMPD encourages folks to use these exchange zones but still use caution and common sense.</li> <li>Meet during daylight hours and at a public place, where you expect other people to be around.</li> <li>Don’t go alone to meet a stranger. More Local News Stories

Serious rollover wreck partially closes University City intersection, knocks out power

By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 19 2019 12:31PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 12:38PM EDT

A serious rollover crash has blocked off part of an intersection in the University City area and knocked out power Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of W.T. Harris and J.W. Clay Blvd.

At least three people were rushed to the hospital. src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/WJZY%20University%20City%20ax%20061919_1560962096392.jpg_7419458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/WJZY%20University%20City%20ax%20061919_1560962096392.jpg_7419458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/WJZY%20University%20City%20ax%20061919_1560962096392.jpg_7419458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/WJZY%20University%20City%20ax%20061919_1560962096392.jpg_7419458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/WJZY%20University%20City%20ax%20061919_1560962096392.jpg_7419458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Serious rollover wreck partially closes University City intersection, knocks out power</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A serious rollover crash has blocked off part of an intersection in the University City area and knocked out power Wednesday afternoon, police said. </p><p>The two-vehicle wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of W.T. Harris and J.W. Clay Blvd. </p><p>At least three people were rushed to the hospital. Pregnant teen reported missing in South Carolina has not been seen for 4 days

By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 19 2019 10:36AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 10:58AM EDT

The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing pregnant teenager who hasn't been seen for nearly four days.

Madison "Maddie" Faith Knauff, 16, of York, South Carolina, was reported missing on Saturday, June 15. She is seven months pregnant, deputies said.

Knauff was last seen at the Village Station Apartments located at 1712 India Hook Road in Rock Hill. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pregnant teen reported missing in South Carolina has not been seen for 4 days</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing pregnant teenager who hasn't been seen for nearly four days.</p><p>Madison "Maddie" Faith Knauff, 16, of York, South Carolina, was reported missing on Saturday, June 15. She is seven months pregnant, deputies said. </p><p>Knauff was last seen at the Village Station Apartments located at 1712 India Hook Road in Rock Hill. E-scooter safety concerns remain sticking point for some Charlotte officials

By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 18 2019 11:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 11:15PM EDT

Everywhere you look in uptown, NoDa, South End and other popular areas of Charlotte you'll see them: E-scooters. These days, they are just about as common as the street lights they're next to." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>E-scooter safety concerns remain sticking point for some Charlotte officials</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Everywhere you look in uptown, NoDa, South End and other popular areas of Charlotte you’ll see them: E-scooters. Featured Videos

Trump plans Air Force One flyover in DC as part of revamped July 4 celebration: report

E-scooter safety concerns remain sticking point for some Charlotte officials

Mayor Lyles visits frustrated homeowners dealing with flood damage

Teen charged in death of best friend after man allegedly offered her millions to commit murder Trump waves as he prepares to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, to begin his trip to Iowa.(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" title="FLICKR President Donald Trump Official White House Photo 061919_1560940760168.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump plans Air Force One flyover in DC as part of revamped July 4 celebration: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/e-scooter-safety-concerns-remain-sticking-point-for-some-charlotte-officials"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/E_scooter_safety_concerns_remain_stickin_0_7417838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="E_scooter_safety_concerns_remain_stickin_0_20190619031030"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>E-scooter safety concerns remain sticking point for some Charlotte officials</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mayor-lyles-visits-frustrated-homeowners-dealing-with-flood-damage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Mayor_Lyles_visits_frustrated_homeowners_0_7418218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mayor_Lyles_visits_frustrated_homeowners_0_20190619030903"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor Lyles visits frustrated homeowners dealing with flood damage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-charged-in-death-of-best-friend-after-man-allegedly-offered-her-millions-to-commit-murder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/1139019149%20THUMB_1560893110336.jpg_7414878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cynthia Hoffman, 19, was killed on June 2, 2019. Six suspects were charged with murder relating to Hoffman's death, according to the State of Alaska Department of Law. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-say-charlotte-exchange-zones-creating-safe-place-for-online-sales" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/10/26/Safe%20Exchange_1509071246336_4416664_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police say Charlotte 'exchange zones' creating safe place for online sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/authorities-search-for-missing-pregnant-york-county-teen-who-hasn-t-been-seen-for-4-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/York%20missing%20pregnant%20teen2%20061919_1560955956761.jpg_7419255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/York%20missing%20pregnant%20teen2%20061919_1560955956761.jpg_7419255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/York%20missing%20pregnant%20teen2%20061919_1560955956761.jpg_7419255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/York%20missing%20pregnant%20teen2%20061919_1560955956761.jpg_7419255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/19/York%20missing%20pregnant%20teen2%20061919_1560955956761.jpg_7419255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Madison&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Maddie&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Knauff&#x2c;&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;reported&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;York&#x20;County&#x2c;&#x20;SC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pregnant teen reported missing in South Carolina has not been seen for 4 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-plans-air-force-one-flyover-in-dc-as-part-of-revamped-july-4-celebration-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;waves&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;prepares&#x20;to&#x20;board&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;One&#x20;at&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;Andrews&#x2c;&#x20;Md&#x2e;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;to&#x20;begin&#x20;his&#x20;trip&#x20;to&#x20;Iowa&#x2e;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump plans Air Force One flyover in DC as part of revamped July 4 celebration: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/e-scooter-safety-concerns-remain-sticking-point-for-some-charlotte-officials" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/E_scooter_safety_concerns_remain_stickin_0_7417838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/E_scooter_safety_concerns_remain_stickin_0_7417838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/E_scooter_safety_concerns_remain_stickin_0_7417838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/E_scooter_safety_concerns_remain_stickin_0_7417838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/E_scooter_safety_concerns_remain_stickin_0_7417838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>E-scooter safety concerns remain sticking point for some Charlotte officials</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mayor-lyles-visits-frustrated-homeowners-dealing-with-flood-damage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Mayor_Lyles_visits_frustrated_homeowners_0_7418218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Mayor_Lyles_visits_frustrated_homeowners_0_7418218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Mayor_Lyles_visits_frustrated_homeowners_0_7418218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Mayor_Lyles_visits_frustrated_homeowners_0_7418218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/18/Mayor_Lyles_visits_frustrated_homeowners_0_7418218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Lyles visits frustrated homeowners dealing with flood damage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 