- The family of a five-year-old girl who went missing after her mother was found slain in a South Carolina apartment believe she may still be alive, despite what police are saying.

In a press conference Wednesday, the family of Neveah Adams pleaded for those with any sign of her to come forward.

"We just want closure," her step-grandfather said.

Sumter Police said Daunte Johnson admitted to killing Neveah's mother Sharee Bradley, and the girl. He reportedly told authorities he threw the 5-year-old's body in a dumpster.

Police have also said the search for Neveah has turned into a recovery operation, and they believe she is dead.

Bradley's mother, step-father, and father of her child spoke at the press conference, describing Sharee Bradley as "kind and sweet-hearted".

They believe Johnson may not be telling the truth about what happened to Neveah.

"I believe my granddaughter, Neveah, is alive, and we're not going to give up on that," the girl's grandmother said. "We're going to keep searching for her."

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.