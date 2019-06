- Mint Hill police and members of the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating after a man was found murdered.

Authorities say around 6 a.m. on June 23, they were called to the 7900 block of Pinewood Circle for a report of an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Joshua David Griffin dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time, police say the homicide does not appear to be random, and that there is no perceived threat to the public.

No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.