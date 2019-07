- Salisbury Police are searching for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect in connection to a reported armed robbery at a local Waffle House that injured one person.

The robbery happened on Sunday, June 30 at the Waffle House located at 501 E Innes Street.

As officers arrived at the scene they located a man, identified as Dundrielle Lafrank Blakeney, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives were able to identify Jaquan Kamai Morris as the shooter. Warrants have been issued for Morris for attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill Inflicting serious injury.

Police said Morris may be in the area of Mocksville, Woodleaf or Salisbury. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information on Morris' whereabouts is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.