Police search for driver who ran car into N. Charlotte home

- A car ran into a house in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The incident took place late Thursday night on Mountain Quail Dr. The driver of the car, who was the only occupant fled the scene on foot. A witness said they saw the man jump out of the car after he crashed into th home.

Police have a description of the suspect, but say they don’t know where he is. They are still canvassing the scene.

The house was occupied, according to officials, but the resident was on opposite side of the house and luckily was not injured.

