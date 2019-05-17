< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police search for missing NC man with stage 4 cancer <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 09:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Family members and Raleigh police are searching for a missing man with stage 4 lung cancer.</p><p><a href="https://www.wral.com/raleigh-police-searching-for-missing-man-with-stage-4-cancer/18392882/">WRAL reports that</a> the family of 64-year-old Larry K. Johnson said he was last seen on Monday at SouthLight Healthcare on 2101 Garner Road.</p><p>They said his cell phone goes straight to voicemail, and it is full, according to a post shared by the National Center for Missing Persons.</p><p>"His family states this is highly unusual for Larry not to be in contact with anyone especially because of his diagnosis," the post reads. Johnson is described as a black male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes, a "salt and pepper" colored beard and dark rimmed eyeglasses. He could be wearing an oversized black or navy blue track suit and black tennis shoes.

Johnson was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2016 and is stable, but his family said he takes medication for pain, WRAL reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3855 or 911.

