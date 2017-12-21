Missing woman last seen walking away from hickory hospital found safe

- UPDATE: 12/22/17 - The Hickory Police Department said a missing woman who was last seen walking away from a local hospital has been found safe. Summer Eckert was located on Thursday, Dec. 21, police said.

______________

The Hickory Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen walking away from a local general hospital nearly three days ago.

Summer Eckert, 26, was last seen at midnight on Tuesday, December 19 walking away from the Catawba Valley Medical Center located at 810 Fairgrove Church Road.

Eckert is described as a white female, 5'3" tall, weighing about 170 lbs, with with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black leather coat, dark blue knit wool sweater, black "Kiss" rock band t-shirt, faded blue jeans, tan shoes, and in possession of a light blue shoulder purse.

Anyone who may have information regarding Eckert's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator S. Hudson at (828) 261-2620.