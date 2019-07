- The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that happened at a local bank over the weekend.

The robbery occurred on Friday, July 5 at the F&M Bank located at 630 W Jake Alexander Blvd.

Police said a white male in his early 20s entered the bank at closing time and presented the teller with a note demanding money. The clerk complied with the request and the suspect left the bank, running towards Maupin Avenue. The suspect is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, around 160 pounds.

Officers and K-9 units searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 911 or Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.