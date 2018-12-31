Police searching for Huntersville teen missing since Christmas

- Huntersville police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Christmas Day.

Aneesa Arrasmith left her home in Huntersville on December 25 and has not been seen since, police said. She is believed to be in the Charlottetowne Avenue area of Charlotte.

Anyone with information on Aneesa Arrasmith's whereabouts is urged to contact Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400.