Missing York teen has been found

- UPDATE: Joseph Roberts has been located and is safe, according to the York County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________________________

The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing York teen.

Joseph Roberts, 15, was last seen in the 1400 block of Mission Rd. in York around 11:30 pm Friday evening, according to authorities. He is 5'6 tall with a thin build. Roberts was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black and white Vans tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.