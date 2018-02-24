Missing York teen has been found

By: Matt Jacobs

Posted: Feb 24 2018 11:26AM EST

Updated: Feb 24 2018 11:39AM EST

YORK, SC (FOX 46 WJZY) - UPDATE:  Joseph Roberts has been located and is safe, according to the York County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________________________

The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing York teen. 

Joseph Roberts, 15, was last seen in the 1400 block of Mission Rd. in York around 11:30 pm Friday evening, according to authorities. He is 5'6 tall with a thin build. Roberts was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black and white Vans tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

