Carolyn Abron, 56, of Salisbury, was last seen in Tennessee. Family is worried she may have had a medical emergency.

- Salisbury police are asking for help locating a woman last seen in Tennessee, who may be on her way back to North Carolina.

Police say Carolyn Abron, 56, left town several days ago. They say she was last seen possibly in Tennessee making her way back to Salisbury.

The last conversation she had with her daughter was around 6 or 7 a.m. on June 4, and family says she may be suffering from a medical illness or condition.

She is known to have bipolar disorder and her daughter says she has passed out while driving in the past.

Abron was last seen driving a 2013 Honda Civic with the license plate EBM-3435.

Anyone with information on Abron’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Salisbury Police Department.