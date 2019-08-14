< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423678100" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423678100" data-article-version="1.0">Gastonia officer involved in Buffalo Wild Wings shooting; suspect injured</h1> </header> src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">By FOX 46 Web Staff Posted Aug 13 2019 10:55PM EDT Video Posted Aug 14 2019 05:42PM EDT Updated Aug 14 2019 07:40PM EDT GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 WJZY) - One person was injured in a shooting involving a police officer at a Gastonia restaurant Tuesday night. 

The incident occurred at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 422 Cox Rd in Gastonia around 10:15 p.m. in reference to a 'subject with a weapon.'

Police say one suspect was shot and is currently receiving medical treatment. One officer was involved and was not injured.

A witness at the scene said the restaurant was placed on lockdown and customers were told to go to the back after a man was reportedly seen in the parking lot with a gun. 

The witness also says that after authorities arrived at the scene, the entire parking lot was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Customers inside were told they could not access their vehicles while officers investigated. They were only allowed to leave beginning around midnight if they had another ride to take them to their destination, the witness says. A Gastonia Police captain also entered the restaurant asking witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A request was made for the State Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be made available at a later time. A Gastonia Police captain also entered the restaurant asking witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A request was made for the State Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be made available at a later time.

