Police: Survivor in Ballantyne house explosion 'has no idea what happened' data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416089877-416093877" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX 46 Web Staff 
Posted Jul 03 2019 11:08AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 11:49AM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they haven't ruled out anything regarding the cause of a massive home explosion in Ballantyne Tuesday afternoon. They said the sole survivor, Dr. Jebran Karam, 'has no idea what happened.' </p><p>Investigators can not say at this point whether foul play was involved. </p><p>The massive house explosion happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane, rocking the neighborhood. </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">In regards to the Ballantyne house explosion, "Our main witness has no idea what happened," <a href="https://twitter.com/CMPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMPD</a>.<br /> Police add that this time they can't rule out any foul play at this point <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX46News</a> <a href="https://t.co/OAiiEL1BS1">pic.twitter.com/OAiiEL1BS1</a></p>— Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFOX46) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrandonFOX46/status/1146445517947375617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 3, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Dr. Karam is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. A woman's body, who is believed to be his wife, was found hours after the explosion under the rubble, fire officials said. </p><p>Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the woman killed as 58-year-old Rania Karam. </p><p><strong>Related: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/woman-killed-man-injured-after-home-explodes-in-ballantyne">Woman killed, man injured after home explodes in Ballantyne</a></strong></p><p>The 6,500 square foot home was completely leveled. Insulation, dust and debris was seen for miles as emergency crews tried to clear as much as they could Tuesday. </p><p>Authorities said Dr. Karam made a call to 911 Tuesday afternoon following the explosion. Turns out, he was buried deep underneath the debris. He was rescued around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. </p><p>Charlotte ATF confirms it is investigating the Ballantyne home explosion because they were requested. They are the only federal law enforcement agency with fire investigators who are working to determine the official cause and origin of the explosion. </p><p><strong>Related: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/community-comes-together-to-feed-and-hydrate-firefighters-working-ballantyne-home-explosion">Community comes together to feed and hydrate firefighters working Ballantyne home explosion</a></strong></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Charlotte ATF confirms it is investigating the Ballantyne home explosion because they were requested, only federal law enforcement agency with fire investigators. Working to determine “origin and cause.” <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX46News</a></p>— Matt Grant (@MattGrantFOX46) <a href="https://twitter.com/MattGrantFOX46/status/1146434044453937153?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 3, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><strong>Statement released on Wednesday from Piedmont Natural Gas: </strong></p><p>"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life. Our condolences and prayers are with those who are injured and who’ve lost a loved one.</p><p>Yesterday, our technicians tested and checked the Piedmont natural gas lines in the area, and no natural gas leaks on our lines were detected. We’ve determined the Piedmont natural gas pipelines in this area are operating safely. In an update last night, the fire department confirmed the area is safe.</p><p>Piedmont Natural Gas is committed to assisting and cooperating fully with the fire department and other agencies investigating this tragedy. boaters asked to 'be on the lookout for anything suspicious'" data-articleId="416102817" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: Alexander County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alexander County woman still missing; boaters asked to 'be on the lookout for anything suspicious'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 01:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Alexander County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help this Fourth of July holiday with possibly locating a missing woman. </p><p>Maria Calderon Martinez, 38, was last seen on June 14 at her home in the Sugar Loaf Community of Alexander County. On June 15, there was a fire at her house, where two bodies were located inside. The bodies have been identified as her children, with Martinez still missing.</p><p>Areli Aguirre Avilez, 30, is currently charged with murder in the death of Martinez and her children, 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and 12-year-old America Pacheco.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/death-investigation-underway-in-front-of-charlotte-fire-station" title="Death investigation underway in front of Charlotte Fire Station" data-articleId="416102991" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Death investigation underway in front of Charlotte Fire Station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A death investigation is underway in front of a Charlotte Fire Station in northeast Charlotte, police said. </p><p>Multiple units were called to the scene located at 2325 W. Mallard Creek Church Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.</p><p>Details are very limited at this time. Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-1-person-killed-in-northwest-charlotte-wreck" title="Police: 1 person killed in northwest Charlotte wreck" data-articleId="416099201" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 1 person killed in northwest Charlotte wreck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte, police said. </p><p>The accident happened near the corner of Oakdale Road and Auten Road. </p><p>The victim's identity will be released pending family notification, police said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/7-year-old-boy-fighting-cancer-surprised-with-new-playset"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_7471879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7_year_old_boy_fighting_cancer_surprised_0_20190703135602"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7-year-old boy fighting cancer surprised with new playset</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hot-hazy-and-humid-heat-index-will-top-out-around-the-100-degree-mark"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_the%20heat%20is%20on_070319_1562155112171.jpg_7471744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte " title="wjzy_the heat is on_070319_1562155112171.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot, hazy and humid: Heat index will top out around the 100-degree mark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/community-comes-together-to-feed-and-hydrate-firefighters-working-ballantyne-home-explosion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/helping%20hands_1562154807800.jpg_7471577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Charlotte Fire Department " title="helping hands_1562154807800.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Community comes together to feed and hydrate firefighters working Ballantyne home explosion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_20190703031319"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WWE id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alexander-county-woman-still-missing-boaters-asked-to-be-on-the-lookout-for-anything-suspicious-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/ACSO_woman%20still%20reported%20missing_070319_1562173475955.jpg_7472615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Alexander&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Alexander County woman still missing; boaters asked to 'be on the lookout for anything suspicious'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/death-investigation-underway-in-front-of-charlotte-fire-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Death investigation underway in front of Charlotte Fire Station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-1-person-killed-in-northwest-charlotte-wreck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_fatal%20northwest%20Charlotte%20wreck_070319_1562169919663.jpg_7472504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: 1 person killed in northwest Charlotte wreck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/you-are-not-alone-users-report-issues-with-facebook-and-instagram" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x20;logo&#x20;and&#x20;app&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Carl&#x20;Court&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>You are not alone: Users report issues with Facebook and Instagram</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-survivor-in-ballantyne-house-explosion-has-no-idea-what-happened-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/wjzy_cause%20under%20investigation_070319_1562167468217.jpg_7472345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Survivor in Ballantyne house explosion 'has no idea what happened'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 