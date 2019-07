- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they haven't ruled out anything regarding the cause of a massive home explosion in Ballantyne Tuesday afternoon. They said the sole survivor, Dr. Jebran Karam, 'has no idea what happened.'

Investigators can not say at this point whether foul play was involved.

The massive house explosion happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane, rocking the neighborhood.

In regards to the Ballantyne house explosion, "Our main witness has no idea what happened," @CMPD.

Dr. Karam is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. A woman's body, who is believed to be his wife, was found hours after the explosion under the rubble, fire officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the woman killed as 58-year-old Rania Karam.

The 6,500 square foot home was completely leveled. Insulation, dust and debris was seen for miles as emergency crews tried to clear as much as they could Tuesday.

Authorities said Dr. Karam made a call to 911 Tuesday afternoon following the explosion. Turns out, he was buried deep underneath the debris. He was rescued around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Charlotte ATF confirms it is investigating the Ballantyne home explosion because they were requested. They are the only federal law enforcement agency with fire investigators who are working to determine the official cause and origin of the explosion.

Statement released on Wednesday from Piedmont Natural Gas:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life. Our condolences and prayers are with those who are injured and who’ve lost a loved one.

Yesterday, our technicians tested and checked the Piedmont natural gas lines in the area, and no natural gas leaks on our lines were detected. We’ve determined the Piedmont natural gas pipelines in this area are operating safely. In an update last night, the fire department confirmed the area is safe.

Piedmont Natural Gas is committed to assisting and cooperating fully with the fire department and other agencies investigating this tragedy. The safety of this community continues to be our highest priority."