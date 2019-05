- A man has been taken into custody after members with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and SWAT swarmed a south Charlotte apartment Thursday.

Around 9:30 a.m. officers were attempting to serve a warrants on 37-year-old Luis Pineda-Acheta for kidnapping, strangulation and assault on a female. That's when Pineda-Acheta reportedly barricaded himself inside of a house.

The incident began around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Aurea Station Apartments located at Sharon Road W and Sharonbrook Drive.

Charlotte SWAT has been called to the Aurea Station Apartments for a person who barricaded themself inside. Police tell me they were trying to serve a warrant to the suspect.

About 30 to 40 police cruisers were spotted at the scene, as well as multiple K-9 Units. Authorities had evacuated surrounding apartments and would not let residents in to the gated complex.

After nine hours, Pineda-Acheta was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital due to a medical issue, and authorities say once he is released he will be taken to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed. He will then be transferred to jail for charges releated to the incident and the outstanding warrants.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing, police say. Anyone with additional informtaion is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.