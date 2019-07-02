< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- end: HEADER --> <article>
<section id="story415819011" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415819011" data-article-version="1.0">Police: Woman stabbed to death following domestic dispute in east Charlotte</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-415819011" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police: Woman stabbed to death following domestic dispute in east Charlotte&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-woman-stabbed-to-death-during-domestic-dispute-in-east-charlotte" data-title="Police: Woman stabbed to death following domestic dispute in east Charlotte" 02 2019 06:00AM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-woman-stabbed-to-death-during-domestic-dispute-in-east-charlotte?fbclid=IwAR15cM9CzMwDqFDiKKgMwhyi57xCa4NQpm7NFGKRxfZOIu9ckQVHory6rKI">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:37AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-415819011"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:00AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:03AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415819011-415819017"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scene of deadly stabbing along the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte (FOX 46 Charlotte)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Scene of deadly stabbing along the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte (FOX 46 Charlotte) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415819011-415819017" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scene of deadly stabbing along the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte (FOX 46 Charlotte)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Scene of deadly stabbing along the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte (FOX 46 Charlotte) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415819011" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death following a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning in an east Charlotte neighborhood, police said. </p><p>The murder happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 in the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road. </p><p>Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell FOX 46 they had been called out to the home about four hours prior around 10 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute between a woman and her live-in boyfriend. The woman had reportedly assured officers 'everything was fine.' Her boyfriend had left the home at that time. </p><p>Officers determined that no crime occurred during the first 911 call, CMPD said. </p><p>Just hours later, officers were called back to the home and the woman was found inside with apparent stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away. </p><p>Detectives are currently looking for the victim’s boyfriend as "he is a person of interest in the investigation," they said. </p><p>CMPD has not given the media a description of the boyfriend at this time. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother whose son was killed just over a month ago is now mourning the loss of a friend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte woman loses son, friend to street violence within 2 months</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother whose son was killed just over a month ago is now mourning the loss of a friend.</p><p>The north Charlotte community felt another wave heartbreak Monday after a man was shot and killed, just days after celebrating his 40th birthday. </p><p>"I know how his mother feel because that's how I feel," Iris Stevens said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/indian-trail-family-wants-answers-after-dog-goes-missing-from-groomers" title="Indian Trail family wants answers after dog goes missing from groomers" data-articleId="415784837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Indian_Trail_family_wants_answer_after_d_0_7462786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Indian_Trail_family_wants_answer_after_d_0_7462786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Indian_Trail_family_wants_answer_after_d_0_7462786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Indian_Trail_family_wants_answer_after_d_0_7462786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Indian_Trail_family_wants_answer_after_d_0_7462786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A pet groomer allegedly lost an Indian Trail family's dog" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indian Trail family wants answers after dog goes missing from groomers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family dog went missing after a trip to the groomer last Thursday. Now, the family is desperately searching for their furry friend, and asking for answers from the organization that lost him. </p><p>The Cave family considers their Yorki-Poo, Beamer, a brother to their son.</p><p>"He's definitely a part of our family," Chris Cave, Beamer's owner, told FOX 46. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/thirsty-bear-caught-drinking-from-hummingbird-feeder" title="Thirsty bear caught drinking from hummingbird feeder" data-articleId="415772767" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A thirsty bear was caught on camera drinking from a Pennsylvania homeowner's hummingbird feeder." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thirsty bear caught drinking from hummingbird feeder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A thirsty bear was caught on camera drinking from a Pennsylvania homeowner's hummingbird feeder.</p><p>It takes the big bear about 20 seconds to figure out how to climb onto the back porch, but he finally makes it up.</p><p>The bear balances on the railing to take some refreshing sips of the nectar. The whole thing was caught on Ring video. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-woman-stabbed-to-death-during-domestic-dispute-in-east-charlotte"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Scene of deadly stabbing along the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte (FOX 46 Charlotte) " title="wjzy_deadly stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Woman stabbed to death following domestic dispute in east Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-woman-loses-son-friend-to-street-violence-within-2-months"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Desmond Stevens, 21, was killed at the beginning of May 2019 after a fight with two other men broke out during a drug deal. " title="Desmond Stevens_1562037113432.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charlotte woman loses son, friend to street violence within 2 months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/indian-trail-family-wants-answers-after-dog-goes-missing-from-groomers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Beamer_1562032435822.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Indian Trail family wants answers after dog goes missing from groomers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-vs-france-womens-world-cup-game-breaks-viewership-record"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT's Tobin Heath and France's Amel Majri play during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France quarterfinal match at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USA vs France Women's World Cup game breaks viewership record</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415819011'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3648_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3648"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-woman-loses-son-friend-to-street-violence-within-2-months" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Desmond&#x20;Stevens&#x2c;&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;beginning&#x20;of&#x20;May&#x20;2019&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;fight&#x20;with&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;two&#x20;other&#x20;men&#x20;broke&#x20;out&#x20;during&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;a&#x20;drug&#x20;deal&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Charlotte woman loses son, friend to street violence within 2 months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/indian-trail-family-wants-answers-after-dog-goes-missing-from-groomers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indian Trail family wants answers after dog goes missing from groomers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-vs-france-womens-world-cup-game-breaks-viewership-record" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Tobin&#x20;Heath&#x20;and&#x20;France&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Amel&#x20;Majri&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;play&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;quarterfinal&#x20;match&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Parc&#x20;des&#x20;Princes&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Grimm&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USA vs France Women's World Cup game breaks viewership record</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-mother-had-epidural-stuck-in-her-spine-for-four-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;holds&#x20;her&#x20;newborn&#x20;daughter&#x20;Serenity&#x20;at&#x20;home&#x20;after&#x20;having&#x20;an&#x20;epidural&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;back&#x20;for&#x20;four&#x20;days&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/america-has-got-that-ruthless-streak-us-faces-off-against-england-in-womens-world-cup-semifinals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/USA%20ENGLAND%20RAPINOE%20WHITE%20GETTY_1562026438345.jpg_7461995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USA&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;quarterfinal&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;England&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Ellen&#x20;White&#x20;celebrating&#x20;with&#x20;Lucy&#x20;Bronze&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Round&#x20;of&#x20;16&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Caparros&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Marianna&#x20;Massey&#x2f;FIFA&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘America has got that ruthless streak': US faces off against England in Women's World Cup semifinals</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 