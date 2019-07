Scene of deadly stabbing along the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte (FOX 46 Charlotte) Scene of deadly stabbing along the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte (FOX 46 Charlotte)

- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death following a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning in an east Charlotte neighborhood, police said.

The murder happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 in the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell FOX 46 they had been called out to the home about four hours prior around 10 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute between a woman and her live-in boyfriend. The woman had reportedly assured officers 'everything was fine.' Her boyfriend had left the home at that time.

Officers determined that no crime occurred during the first 911 call, CMPD said.

Just hours later, officers were called back to the home and the woman was found inside with apparent stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away.

Detectives are currently looking for the victim’s boyfriend as "he is a person of interest in the investigation," they said.

CMPD has not given the media a description of the boyfriend at this time. Keep refreshing this story throughout the day as more information becomes available.