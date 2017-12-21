Porch pirate steals from 9-month-old baby, other neighbors in Dilworth

- Just days before Christmas and porch pirates aren't letting up in Charlotte. Thursday afternoon they stole gifts from a 9-month-old baby in Dilworth.

The suspect reportedly targeted four homes along the Dilworth and South End area right near the light rail. At least two of the homes caught the man and his vehicle on video.

The real life Grinch was seen on home security video around 1:00 p.m. on Atherton Street in Dilworth. A man riding in the passenger seat of a Jeep Cherokee gets out, strolls up to a home, takes a package, walks calmly back to the Jeep and drives away.

"We know that there were presents in there four our 9-month-old daughter that we just aren't going to have now," said the victims, who asked FOX 46 Charlotte we don't identify them.

Minutes before taking advantage of the unsuspecting homeowners, the same Jeep Cherokee is captured making a lap around the neighborhood. The victims believe it was possibly to scope out which homes had gifts sitting out front.

"I was surprised to see they drove by 45 minutes before and then made a second pass and came back so you know they are making their way around the neighborhood throughout the day," said the victim.

The victims in this case posted a screen shot from their security footage to the NextDoor App. Within minutes, other neighbors just a few blocks away reported seeing the same man taking packages off their porch.

Another picture was taken at a home on Youngblood Street, which matched the surveillance from the previous case on Atherton street.

Neighbors are now banding together to bring local Grinch and his antics to rest.

"Hopefully we can just stop it from happening to somebody else," said the victims.

A police report was filed with CMPD, but so far no one has been arrested. Cases of porch pirates have been reported across the area this year. Police say no matter how small you think the crime is, they should be reported so officers can track them.