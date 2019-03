- A man was arrested in Iredell County after the cloud storage company Dropbox reported inappropriate activity to local authorities, police say.

Mooresville resident Bradley Pitts, 19, was charged with sexually exploiting a minor. Dropbox, which is a website used for storage content, contacted police after pornographic photos surfaced on Pitts' account.

Dropbox was able to capture the IP address, account name, and email address as well as the physical address associated with the account, which is Pitts' residential address, reports indicated.

Pitt was taken into custody on Friday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.