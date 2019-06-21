CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - An 'armed and dangerous' teenager who was wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old girl along a highway in South Carolina turned himself in to authorities this week.
Investigators said Ryu Deshawn Hough, 19, who was being sought in the murder of Amber Horton, 18, turned himself in on Friday, June 21.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 on Hwy 151 south of Pageland. Hough was reportedly out on bond for an unrelated weapons charge when Wednesday night's shooting occurred.