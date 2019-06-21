A North Carolina soldier who was declared dead in the Korean War more than 60 years ago will be remembered in a ceremony at the State Capitol.

Pfc. William Hoover Jones will lie in honor on Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper will lay a wreath in his memory and present his family with the U.S. and North Carolina flags flown over the State Capitol. Both flags will fly at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Friday.

Jones was a 19-year-old native of Red Oak who was reported missing in action in North Korea on Nov. 26, 1950. The Army declared him dead on Dec. 31, 1953.