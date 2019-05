- A large scale power outage in Dallas has left many without power, and A/C, as temperatures soar into the mid-to-high 90's.

there is a cooling station open at the Dallas Fire Department at 209 W Main St, for residents needing relief from the heat.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday a transformer failure occurred at a Dallas electrical substation, according to officials. The outage has affected all 3,600 customers who live in the own, sources said.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday morning power was expected to be restored between 9 a.m. and Noon.

Traffic lights at all intersections were inoperable and motorists were reminded to use extra caution and not speed.

A crane had to be brought in to do a replacement, causing further delay. It was initially thought to be a repair job. according to sources.

We will have more details on this on FOX 46 News at 6 p.m.

UPDATE: As of 2:31 p.m. the town says power has been fully restored to all residents.