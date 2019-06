- Police are searching for a man after a teenager who was pregnant was shot on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim at 3200 Beatties Ford Road around 6 p.m.

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was found shot in the parking lot of a strip mall, police said. She was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medicial Center where her baby was then delivered.

Witnesses were being looked for and the victim's name will not be released until the family is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is en courage to contact police at 704-334-1600.