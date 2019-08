- A family living in Statesville said their living-room ceiling partially caved in over the weekend following persistent water leaks that were never fixed by the landlord.

"I didn't even know that it was leaking until I was in the shower one day and my daughter was like, 'Mom, it's raining in the house.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?'" Laquisha Owens said.

Owens is renting a home at 115 Oak Wood Drive in Statesville. She said she moved in July 1 and the water leaks began shortly afterwards.

The leaks happen when they run water to their upstairs bathtub.

"I'm scared that my kids are going to be down there playing one day and the ceiling is going to cave in," Owens said.

The family said they've been forced to bathe at a relative's home for weeks.

FOX 46 reached out to her landlord, Rick Main, who said that he thought he fixed the problems after sending multiple plumbers out there.

"I'll fix the thing," Main said. "We've been having trouble, obviously, isolating where the leak is."​​​​​

Owens, however, said the landlord threatened to kick her out of the home for her complaints.

"He won't even listen to me, he actually put me on the block list from calling his phone," Owens said. "He's accepting his money but he's not owning up to his part."

In North Carolina, landlords, by law, must keep a premises in a "fit and habitable condition."

Main denied any sort of retaliation in the form of kicking the tenant out.

"I'm trying to fix the leak," Main said.

Statesville's Minimal Housing Code Enforcement will visit the property on Tuesday, Aug. 20.