- President Donald Trump is set to visit Greenville, NC on Wednesday to hold a campaign rally.

The president tweeted on Tuesday, saying he's looking forward to the event, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena at 200 Ficklen Drive.

Looking forward to tomorrow night’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina at 7:00 P.M. Eastern! https://t.co/oXRgDvjacc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

The rally will be his first since doubling down on incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color. On July 14, Trump tweeted that four Democratic freshmen should "go back" to their home countries -- though all are citizens and three were born in the U.S.A.

On Tuesday, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to condemn the president's "racist comments." Four Republicans voted to condemn his remarks.