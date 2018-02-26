Presidents Bush, Clinton to pay respects to Billy Graham

- Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will make special visits to the Graham family at the Billy Graham Library. Due to scheduling conflicts, neither president is able to attend the private funeral service for Billy Graham on Friday, March 2.

Monday, Feb. 26: Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush will attend the lie in repose around 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Former President Bill Clinton will attend the lie in repose.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the funeral on Friday, March 2 in Charlotte.