- Three people were charged after a protest broke out at a Charlotte City Council meeting on Monday.

The protests stem from a proposed change to the city's noise ordinance, which among other things, would create a noise buffer within 200 feet of churches, schools, and medical facilities.

Hundreds of anti-abortion protestors packed the government center ahead of city council's vote. They say the ordinance is blocking their right to free speech as it would prevent them from being allowed to protest outside of clinics that provide abortions.

Some signs seen around the building read: "Free speech is not noise," while others said "Harassment is not free of speech!"

Once inside of the chambers, police say about five activists jumped up on the table, disrupting the meeting.

Two of the protestors stood on the council's dais and held up a banner while chanting "women of the working class we won't stand to be harassed," right as the Charlotte City Council members and Mayor Vi Lyles were taking their seats.

The City Council immediately called a recess. Police say multiple verbal warnings were given, but the protestors did not stop. At least two of those protesters were led away in handcuffs and three of them were charged with disruption of official meetings.

Police say the other two ran from the building and were not apprehended. The city council meeting went on after that with more than 100 people wanting to voice their opinion. Mayor Vi Lyles said at the start of the meeting the microphone would be cut off after one minute for community comment.

