Publix to build $400M distribution center in North Carolina

- A multi-million regional distribution center could bring an additional 1,000 jobs to North Carolina.

Publix Super Markets Inc. will build a $400 million regional distribution center in Greensboro, FOX 8 reported.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the news at an annual luncheon Wednesday sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The center will go on land that is currently owned or controlled by Greensboro developer Roy Carroll.

The 1.8 million-square-foot center will be one of the largest distribution centers in the Piedmont Triad, The News & Record reported.