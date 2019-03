- Two grocery stores have issued a voluntary recall for Pillsbury flour due to possible salmonella contamination.

Both Publix and Winn-Dixie shared the recall on their company websites, stating that Hometown Food Company -- which owns Pillsbury -- announced the recall for two specific lot codes of Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour.

According to Winn-Dixie’s recall, there have been no reported illnesses, but the flour may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the recall on the Publix website, “Roughly 12,185 cases of impacted Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour product were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors nationwide. No other Pillsbury products are impacted by this limited, voluntary recall and are safe to consume.”

Winn-Dixie

Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour 5Lb

Case Item Code: 0 5150022241 3

UPC Item Code: 0 5150022241 6

Lot Code: 8 292

BIUB Date: APR 19 2020

Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour 5Lb

Case Item Code: 0 5150022241 3

UPC Item Code: 0 5150022241 6

Lot Code: 8 293

BIUB Date: APR 19 2020

Publix

Product Name: Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour

GTIN #: 0 5150022241 3

Lot Code/Best If Used By Date: 8 292 APR 19 2020, 8 293 APR 20 2020

Winn-Dixie and Publix said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.