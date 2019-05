- A local rescue organization shared how a box of puppies left on the side of the road made ‘the big day’ even more magical for one couple.

The director of Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue, Crystal Hopson, was on her way to a wedding rehearsal when she passed by a box on the side of the road in Statesville that said “free puppies.”

Hopson stopped and picked up the four puppies left in the box and took them with her to the rehearsal at the River Creek Lodge. She says the area they were left in was shady, and she was worried about where they might end up.

She arrived at the rehearsal with the dogs, and to her surprise, the bride said she wanted to add them to the wedding party.

“The groomsmen can carry them!” the Facebook post read.

The adorable photos from the wedding show the little pups making their way down the aisle in the arms of the groomsmen, while the bridesmaids walk with their bouquets. It’s picture perfect.

The dogs, Ashley, Kinzley, Andrew and Garrett-- named after the bride and groom, and their two children-- are seven-week-old Feist mixes. They're currently being cared for in a foster home.

Hartman’s Haven is a non-profit rescuing and caring for animals across Catawba County. They do not operate out of a shelter, but rather, a network of foster homes.

If you are interested in adopting one of these puppies or another available dog, email crystal@hartmanshaven.org for an application.