Queen City gets spooky for Halloween

- Hundreds of kids were expected to trick-or-treat in the Lansdowne Neighborhood.

Many families left their cars in the parking lot of Lansdowne Elementary School and then walked to the surrounding homes.

Kids told FOX 46 Charlotte the reason it’s such a popular area for Halloween is because homeowners give out, “the good stuff.”

Some homeowners even gave away food to families stopping by.

“Last year there were about 300 kids who came out,” one neighbor said.

The neighborhood is usually packed on Halloween from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.