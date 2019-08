- It's a scene that sent a shock wave through the racing world: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane up in a fiery blaze.

"It was all pretty shocking. We were walking to the drivers meeting when we heard about it," driver Tyler Ankrum said.

Earnhardt's private plane crashed after landing in Bristol, Tennessee, and had flames and heavy black smoke spewing from the wreckage.

"Yeah man that's pretty scary. I saw pictures of the plane," said Tyler Dipel.

Fortunately, Earnhardt, his wife Amy and daughter Isla were all okay. Earnhardt was taking to the hospital and released.

RELATED STORIES:

Word spread quickly at Bristol Motor Speedway where Earnhardt was scheduled to be on the broadcast for the cup race this weekend.

"It's awesome to see that all three of them are okay and the pilot is okay," said Austin Hill.

"I'm just glad everyone was okay, I heard everyone is okay," Dippel said.

Monster Energy Cup drivers reacting on social media as well. Jimmie Johnson tweeted "Thank God everyone is safe," and Clint Bowyer saying "Thank God our friends are ok."

Thank you for the update and thank god everyone is safe. https://t.co/S0AVKpIdQd — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) August 15, 2019

Thank god our friends are ok. 🙏 https://t.co/76nh4jipAg — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) August 15, 2019

Certainly a relief he's okay, but one things for sure: "It's just one of those things that puts everything in perspective how real it can get real fast," said Ankrum.

Earnhardt will take the weekend off from the broadcast booth. He's expected to return for the race weekend at Darlington at the end of the month where he is also supposed to hop behind the wheel for the Xfinity Race.

FOX 46 reported on this story from Charlotte, N.C.