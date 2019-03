There is a wind advisory in place for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hit in the 70's. There is a wind advisory in place for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hit in the 70's.

- The weather did not want to cooperate today as an overcast and dreary fog blanketed the area.

Make sure to drive slowly in these conditions as roads are still wet from rain. Temperatures for the day in Charlotte remain in the 40's.

It is 33 degrees in Jefferson.

Tonight at 10:30 p.m.. expect some more rain, which will be heavier in the mountain region.

On Sunday some pop-up showers and potentially some thunderstorms could move through the area. The good news is things will start warming up on Sunday as 60 degrees is expected by 10 a.m..

72 is the expected high Sunday and temperatures will hover in the mid-60's this week.

Check out FOX 46 News at 10 tonight for the very latest from our FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team.