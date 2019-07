- A cold front moving slowly across the area will keep a good chance for showers and storms in the forecast on Tuesday. Later this afternoon and evening storms are possible and some of the storms could reach severe status.

Concerns with these storms include frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Between a half inch and an inch of rain is expected across the FOX 46 viewing area.

By Wednesday that front will be well to our east and sunshine will return to the forecast. Not only will it be sunny but that front will also usher in cooler and drier air making for a pleasant weather pattern through Thursday.

Today: Cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms. Hi: 80 Lo: 61

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. Hi: 83 Lo: 63

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Hi: 84 Lo: 65

