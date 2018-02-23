Referee says youth coach sucker punched her at basketball game

- A referee says she was sucker punched by a youth basketball coach because he did not like how she was calling the game.

The game was at Northridge Middle School in east Charlotte on Sunday. Children from second to fourth grade were playing basketball. The referee, Angel, says it was a team from Lake Norman versus the PSC Shot Callers from Pageland, SC.

The coach from the losing team, Pageland, wasn't happy with the calls during the game. Angel says the coach walked up to her after and she told him to step away. Instead she says he hit her in the back of the head as she walked away.

"It was a cowardly act from a big, cowardly little man," Angel told FOX 46. "You can't be serious that a coach would act this uneducated about losing a game."

Angel says the coach went after her brother, a fellow referee, punching him when he tried to defend his sister.

A police report was filed with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. They say they've identified the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

We reached out to the number posted on the team's Facebook page, but could not get through.

"When you decide to put hands on an official, there's a problem. He doesn't need to be involved with any of the kids."