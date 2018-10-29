Registered sex offender accused of inappropriately touching 13-year-old girl

- A registered sex offender has been arrested again after he reportedly touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Dale Gray, 47, of Lincolnton, has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor probation violation.

Deputies said Gray is charged with picking up a 13-year-old girl in his vehicle under the pretense of taking her and two other adults and another juvenile to eat. Gray reportedly picked up the young girl before he was "going to pick up others" and told her that he needed to go by his home because he forgot his wallet.

When they arrived at his place, the young girl remained in the vehicle but went inside after Gray came out and said he needed to charge his cell phone.

The 13-year-old girl was sitting on the couch when Gray reportedly touched her inappropriately. She told deputies that she pushed him off of her and demanded he take her home. She was dropped off at the top of the driveway at her house.

The sheriff's office could not locate Gray at his home but soon learned he was on active parole and was wearing an electronic monitor. He was found to be traveling on NC Highway 16 towards NC 150 and was taken into custody without incident.

Gray is currently being held at the Lincoln County Jail under a $50,000 bond. He was later served with a probation violation warrant that carried no bond.

Deputies said Gray was convicted on second-degree rape in January 2003 and served 14 years and one month before being released in February 2018.