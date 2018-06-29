Registered sex offender accused of 'sexting' 12-year-old girl

- A registered sex offender in Cleveland, North Carolina has been arrested after deputies believe he was 'sexting' a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, an official report was filed on Thursday, June 14 by the young girl's parent. The parent told deputies her child had received concerning text messages from 53-year-old Arnold Joe Eberhart.

Deputies discovered Eberhart had sent multiple text messages to the 12-year-old in an attempt to entice her to come meet him at a location near her home.

The text messages were sexual in nature and discussed how Eberhart would like for her to meet him outside and how he wanted to commit a sexual act, deputies said.

Eberhart was arrested on Sunday, June 24 and charged with felony soliciting child by computer. He's being held on a $8,000 secured bond.