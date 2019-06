- A NC registered sex offender is facing multiple felony charges again while out on bond for felony drug charges, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Juwan Anthony Hester, 34, of Statesville, has been charged with felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Friday, June 21, authorities executed a search warrant along Hickory Highway west of Statesville. Earlier this month, investigators received information in reference to Hester distributing “crack” cocaine from his home.

Narcotics investigators were already familiar with Hester after conducting a undercover investigation in June 2018 where a search warrant was executed at the same place. Hester was arrested for selling “crack” cocaine to undercover investigators as a result of this prior investigation.

Based on this new information, undercover investigators again began surveillance on the home, and as in the prior investigation, they were able to purchase “crack” cocaine from Hester which led them to obtain, and execute a search warrant.

As a result, Hester was again arrested for felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for controlled substances, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a weapon located inside the residence during the search.

Hester is being held on a $20,000 secured bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.