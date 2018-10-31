Troopers: 3-year-old struck and killed by two vehicles in Cleveland County

- A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles along a rural Cleveland County road early Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 in the 1800 block of South Post Road in the Patterson Springs Community.

Trooper Ray Peirce said the child had left the home and wandered out into the roadway unbeknownst to the parents. A vehicle traveling on South Post Road Wednesday morning hit the child and second vehicle just behind the first also struck the 3-year-old in the road.

The boy was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Family members have identified the boy as 3-year-old Bruce Fleming.

"We are heartbroken over the tragic and sudden loss of little Bruce. Bruce’s parents are utterly devastated by the death of their beloved only son, whom they adored and doted on," the Family said in a statement. "We request that you keep the family, witnesses to the accident, and first responders in your thoughts and prayers."

According to Trooper Peirce, the two drivers involved in this accident will not be charged. There is an open and ongoing investigation into the parents and how this child was able to exit the home without anyone knowing. The parents reportedly work nightshift and a grandparent and teenager were home at the time, authorities said.

Drivers were being told to take Hamrick Road to Sluphur Springs Road to access South Post Road. The road was also shut down near Creek Ridge Road Wednesday morning.