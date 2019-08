- A billboard that sparked controversy across the Tar Heel state is now coming down in Murphy.

The sign shows four congresswomen and refers to them as "idiots."

Doc, the owner of Cherokee Guns in Murphy, helped create the billboard that stands alongside the road about a mile from his store. He said the sign has been "driving business to his shop, and he is not going to apologize for it."

According to local media outlet WTVC, Allison Outdoor Advertising said they would be removing the sign from the billboard, which shows Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts as the Four Horsemen and calls them "idiots."

"We're not in the business of upsetting people, and it's a shame it has come to this,” a representative for Allison Outdoor Advertising said to WTVC.

Doc reportedly plans to sue Allison Outdoor Advertising in an attempt to keep the sign up.