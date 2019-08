- A semi-truck headed for Jacksonville, North Carolina caught fire Monday and destroyed some of the mail it was carrying, according to a WCTI 12 report.

The United States Postal Service said due to the quick actions made by first responders, some mail was salvaged, and "they will make every effort to salvage additional items and deliver as much of the mail as possible."

The tractor-trailer was carrying mail to the following NC Post Offices:

Jacksonville Main (719 New Bridge St.)

Jacksonville Brynn Marr (279 Huff Drive)

Emerald Isle (142 Eastview Drive)

Hubert (382 Hubert Blvd.)

Swansboro (664 W Corbett Ave.)

Customers expecting incoming mail that they believe may have been affected by the fire or who have questions regarding the status of their delivered mail should contact the USPS Consumer Affairs Office at 704-393-4443. No injuries were reported in the fire.