- Neighbors in Wake County are calling out the owners of a private pool, saying their list of rules being passed around social media are discriminatory and racist, outlets report.

The Outdoor Recreation Center of Wendell is banning baggy pants, dreadlocks, weaves and extensions from the pool, according to WRAL.

Kelly Russell is a Wendell native.

"[I] never experienced any sort of discrimination in our town. We're loving people. I know all my neighbors," Wendell said.

She says whether the owners' rules were intentional or not, it needs discussion and dialogue.

"Mostly your weave and dreadlocks are worn by minority communities and they may not have put the two and two together when they created the rule," Wendell said.

WRAL spoke with the pool's owner, Johnny Freeman, who says he and his wife apologize for their ignorance of the word "dreadlock" and said the rules should have stated no artificial hair. It's a statement they also released on their Facebook page but later deleted.

Russell says she understands the need for pool rules, but this one needs to be reviewed.

