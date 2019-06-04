< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 04 2019 12:29PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 12:44PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A woman was raped and robbed at gunpoint during the early hours of Monday, June 3 in South End, according to a report filed with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. </p><p>The sexualt assault happened between 2:30 a.m. and 2:57 a.m. Monday at an apartment construction site near 145 New Bern Street. </p><p>The 32-year-old woman told CMPD officers she was raped and robbed at gunpoint by an unknown person. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/4-puppies-rescued-in-may-named-after-community-heroes" title="4 puppies rescued in May named after community heroes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/LTTHTDR_puppies%20named%20after%20local%20heroes_060419_1559664167944.jpg_7350865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Long Trails to Happy Tails Dog Rescue&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 puppies rescued in May named after community heroes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Carolina dog rescue has named four puppies that were saved in May after community heroes. </p><p>"It’s no secret that’s our passion is to give back to the animals who need it the most while engaging our community. We love being able to connect people, and make a difference for our furbabies," Long Trails to Happy Tails Dog Rescue shared on Facebook. "In the month of May we wanted to give back by honoring heroes. We named all of our dogs saved in May after heroes."</p><p>The dog rescue said they asked their foster families for nominations of who is a hero to them in their community and got the names from there. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sheriff-lancaster-county-man-wanted-for-murder-after-woman-found-dead-behind-home" title="Sheriff: Man wanted for murder after woman found dead behind Lancaster County home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/LCSO_wanted%20man_053119_1559317814545.jpg_7335569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lancaster County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Man wanted for murder after woman found dead behind Lancaster County home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Derrick Allen McIlwain who is now wanted for murder in the death of a local woman in the Rich Hill community. </p><p>McIlwain was originally wanted on domestic violence charges after 36-year-old Kimberly Beth Alger filed a report with the sheriff's office days before her body was discovered on the back deck of a vacant home in the 3800 block of Spirit Road. </p><p>An arrest warrant was obtained on Monday, June 3 charging McIlwain with the murder of Alger. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/burke-county-man-accused-of-shooting-and-killing-ex-girlfriend" title="Burke County man accused of shooting and killing ex-girlfriend" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/BCSO_man%20charged%20with%20murder_060419_1559651176290.jpg_7349796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/BCSO_man%20charged%20with%20murder_060419_1559651176290.jpg_7349796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/BCSO_man%20charged%20with%20murder_060419_1559651176290.jpg_7349796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/BCSO_man%20charged%20with%20murder_060419_1559651176290.jpg_7349796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/BCSO_man%20charged%20with%20murder_060419_1559651176290.jpg_7349796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Jeremy Shayne Baldridge via the Burke County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Burke County man accused of shooting and killing ex-girlfriend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Monday night. </p><p>The deadly shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 in the 7500 block of McDuffy Road in Connelly Springs. </p><p>According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, as they arrived at the scene they met with Jeremy Shayne Baldridge, 22, who admitted to shooting his ex-girlfriend. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> 