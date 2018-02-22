Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

- The late Rev. Billy Graham will be brought to the U.S. Capitol on Wed. Feb. 28, where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda until Thursday, March 1.

Members of the public and Capitol Hill community are invited to pay their respects to the late reverend while he lies in rest.

Upon the arrival of Rev. Graham’s casket, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will take part in a bicameral service.

Rev. Billy Graham was an American evangelist and minister, internationally known for his devout faith, inherent humility, and inclusive nature. Born in 1918, he spread the gospel in 185 countries during his 99 years on Earth, touching the lives of many and forever changing the course of the world’s spiritual health.

He served as an advisor to 12 consecutive U.S. presidents and reached millions more through radio, television, and film. Rev. Graham is survived by his five children and multiple grand- and great-grandchildren, fellow North Carolinians, and brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ.

